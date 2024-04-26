How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 4/26/2024

Alphabet and Microsoft led the U.S. stock market to its first winning week in the last four and its biggest weekly gain since November

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Alphabet and Microsoft led the U.S. stock market to its first winning week in the last four and its biggest weekly gain since November.

The S & P 500 rose 1% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2%.

Google’s parent company jumped after breezing past analysts’ expectations for profit and announcing its first dividend. Microsoft climbed after also topping forecasts. They helped offset a slide for Intel after it gave a forecast for profit that fell short of analysts’ expectations. Treasury yields eased after a report on inflation for March came in close to expectations.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 51.54 points, or 1%, to 5,099.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.86 points, or 0.4%, to 38,239.66.

The Nasdaq composite rose 316.14 points, or 2%, to 15,927.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.88 points, or 1.1%, to 2,002.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 132.73 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 253.26 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 645.89 points, or 4.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 54.34 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 330.13 points, or 6.9%.

The Dow is up 550.12 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 916.55 points, or 6.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.07 points, or 1.2%.