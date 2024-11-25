Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another all-time high

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 11/25/2024

The Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another all-time high.

The Dow added 1% Monday to the record it set on Friday. The S & P 500 rose 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Treasury yields eased in the bond market after President-elect

Donald Trump said he wants Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, to be his Treasury Secretary. Smaller companies can feel a big boost from easier borrowing costs, and the Russell 2000 index of small stocks jumped 1.5%, closing just shy of the record high it set three years ago.

On Monday:

The S & P 500 rose 18.03 points, or 0.3%, to 5,987.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 440.06 points, or 1%, to 44,736.57.

The Nasdaq composite rose 51.18 points, or 0.3%, to 19,054.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.36 points, or 1.5%, to 2,442.03.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 1,217.54 points, or 25.5%.

The Dow is up 7,047.03 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,043.48 points, or 26.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 414.96 points, or 20.5%.