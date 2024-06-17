Passenger plane lands safely in New Zealand after fire shuts down an engine
New Zealand's fire service says a passenger plane landed safely after a fire shortly after takeoff shut down one engine
ByCHARLOTTE GRAHAM-MCLAY Associated Press
June 17, 2024, 3:30 AM
WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A passenger plane landed safely at a New Zealand airport Monday after a fire shut down one of its engines, the nation’s fire service said.
The Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, landed in the New Zealand city of Invercargill after the fire forced a diversion.