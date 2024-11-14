Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 5:19 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,989,723
270 to win
Trump
75,990,372
Expected vote reporting: 98%

Powell says Fed will likely cut rates cautiously given persistent inflation pressures

Powell says Fed will likely cut rates cautiously given persistent inflation pressures

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 3:00 PM

WASHINGTON -- Powell says Fed will likely cut rates cautiously given persistent inflation pressures.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events