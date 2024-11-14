National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
226
Harris
72,989,723
270 to win
Trump
75,990,372
Expected vote reporting: 98%
Powell says Fed will likely cut rates cautiously given persistent inflation pressures
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 3:00 PM
