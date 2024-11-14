National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
72,932,471
270 to win
Trump
75,944,581
Expected vote reporting: 97%
Satirical outlet The Onion has bought Alex Jones' Infowars at auction, relatives of Sandy Hook shooting victims say
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 9:02 AM
NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Satirical outlet The Onion has bought Alex Jones' Infowars at auction, relatives of Sandy Hook shooting victims say.