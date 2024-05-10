Sweetgreen, Natera rise; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Akamai fall, 5/10/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday: Sweetgreen, Natera rise; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Akamai fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), up $8.92 to $32.48.

The salad restaurant chain beat analysts' first-quarter revenue forecasts.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), up $182.13 to $1,472.55.

The maker of lab testing equipment for the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries beat Wall Street's forecasts.

Natera Inc. (NTRA), up $9.84 to $105.39.

The genetic testing company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY), down $7.31 to $25.19.

The provider of fertility and family benefits made a disappointing revenue forecast.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL), down $6.20 to $31.66.

The specialty pharmaceutical company's first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), down $9.03 to $93.43.

The cloud services provider's revenue forecast for the quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), up $2.16 to $34.74.

The cloud-computing infrastructure company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX), up 35 cents to $23.49.

The online file-sharing company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings forecasts.