Texas Instruments, Mattel rise; General Dynamics, Teledyne fall, Wednesday, 4/24/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $15.14 to $159.82.
The electric vehicle maker plans to accelerate production of new, more affordable vehicles.
Visa Inc. (V), up $2.55 to $276.66.
The global payment processor's fiscal second-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.
Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), up $10.62 to $176.09.
The chipmaker's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), up $8.17 to $205.21.
The hotel operator beat analysts' first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), up $4.39 to $73.38.
The medical device maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.
General Dynamics Corp. (GD), down $15.96 to $276.77.
The defense contractor's first-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Mattel Inc. (MAT), up 84 cents to $19.58.
The maker of Barbie, Hot Wheels and other toys beat analysts' first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY), down $48.16 to $358.90.
The defense and aerospace industry supplier trimmed its profit forecast for the year.