14-year-old girl killed, 5 other teens hurt in Buffalo shooting: Police

A 14-year-old girl was killed and five other teenagers were injured when a shooting erupted Saturday night in a parking lot in Buffalo, New York, several blocks from the supermarket where a 2022 mass shooting occurred, according to police.

The shooting unfolded at about 11:30 p.m. in Buffalo's East Side neighborhood, police said.

Buffalo police investigate a shooting on May 4, 2024, that left a 14-year-old girl dead and five other teenagers wounded at a parking lot on Jefferson Avenue. WKBW

No arrests were announced as of Sunday afternoon. The Buffalo Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

The victims were in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Jefferson Avenue when they were shot, police said in a statement.

The 14-year-old girl was found mortally wounded at the scene and was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Four teenagers were taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center, police said. One of the victims, a 15-year-old boy, was listed in critical condition on Sunday and the other three wounded teenagers were in stable condition, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy was grazed by the gunfire but declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The shooting happened five blocks from a Tops supermarket where a May 14, 2022, racially motivated mass shooting left 10 Black people dead and three other people injured.