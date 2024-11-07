National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
295
226
295
Harris
68,108,562
270 to win
Trump
72,791,100
Expected vote reporting: 91%
US applications for unemployment benefits tick up slightly, but layoffs remain at historically low levels
US applications for unemployment benefits tick up slightly, but layoffs remain at historically low levels
ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 8:33 AM
WASHINGTON -- US applications for unemployment benefits tick up slightly, but layoffs remain at historically low levels.