Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 13, 9:46 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,392,331
270 to win
Trump
75,540,551
Expected vote reporting: 96%

US inflation rose slightly last month after 2 years of steady cooling but remained low

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 8:33 AM

WASHINGTON -- US inflation rose slightly last month after 2 years of steady cooling but remained low.

