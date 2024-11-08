National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
70,058,327
270 to win
Trump
73,996,817
Expected vote reporting: 93%
Venezuelan subsidiary of Spanish phone company to pay $85M to resolve US probe into scheme to bribe Venezuelan officials
Venezuelan subsidiary of Spanish phone company to pay $85M to resolve US probe into scheme to bribe Venezuelan officials
ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 4:31 PM
WASHINGTON -- Venezuelan subsidiary of Spanish phone company to pay $85M to resolve US probe into scheme to bribe Venezuelan officials.