Yamaha warns not to go inside musical instrument cases after ex-Nissan chief's escape from Japan The Japanese music company appears to be poking fun at the fugitive.

Yamaha is warning people not to get into large musical instrument cases in the wake of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's high-profile escape from Japan, and the reports that he hid in a box for audio equipment to sneak out of the country.

The musical instrument company posted on its Japanese account that it won't mention the reason why, but there have been a lot of tweets about climbing into big musical instrument cases, and the company wants everyone to be careful and not try it.

"Musical instrument and audio equipment cases are designed to hold musical instruments and audio equipment," the company added in a follow-up tweet. "Please use them correctly."

Ghosn's saga has sparked international intrigue after he jumped bail and mysteriously fled Japan while awaiting trial for charges of financial misconduct.

Former Renault-Nissan boss CEO Carlos Ghosn addresses a large crowd of journalists on his reasons for dodging trial in Japan, where he is accused of financial misconduct, at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Jan. 8, 2020. Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

The former chairman of Nissan had been under 24-hour surveillance at his Tokyo home awaiting trial, but somehow managed to slip out of the country undetected on a private jet, arriving in his homeland of Lebanon. Ghosn's charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, according to The Associated Press.

The Wall Street Journal reported he hid in a box used for audio equipment to sneak out of Japan. Other outlets have reported he hid in a box used for a double bass.

Ghosn has maintained his innocence, saying he "escaped injustice and political persecution."

A photograph provided by Istanbul Police Department on Jan. 8, 2020, shows the case which the former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn allegedly hid in while fleeing from Japan, where he was being held under house arrest, via Turkey to Lebanon. Istanbul Police Department via AFP/Getty Images

Nissan called its former chairman's escape "extremely regrettable" in a statement, and Japanese authorities have said they will take all measures to pursue criminal proceedings.

He is currently in Lebanon, living under a travel ban. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.