5 years after tragedy, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg is engaged "You are my everything. I could not love you more," she captioned a post.

Sheryl Sandberg opens up about the death of her husband David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

executive Sheryl Sandberg announced she is engaged to Tom Bernthal, the CEO of a consulting firm, in a Facebook post Monday.

"You are my everything. I could not love you more," Sandberg captioned the post, featuring a photo of the two announcing the engagement.

The news comes a little less than five years after the Facebook COO's late husband, Dave Goldberg, died unexpectedly while on a family vacation in Mexico.

The couple was set up by Rob Goldberg, Dave's brother, and became engaged after a hike and picnic on Saturday, People magazine reported.

Bernthal recreated where they went on their first date and proposed with a ring featuring five small, hidden diamonds meant to represent each of their five children, the outlet added. The couple have been dating since last spring.

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook Inc., smiles during a Bloomberg Television interview at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Approximately a year after her husband's death, Sandberg opened up about how she was coping, telling ABC News at the time, "It's still a struggle."

"You know, I miss Dave still. But I know I don’t have any choice other than to keep going," she said. "And I keep going because I look deep and find a resilience inside myself."

In 2017, she also released a book about her experiences overcoming grief and adversity, entitled "Option B."

Sandberg has also made headlines for her work fighting for women's equality in the workplace, especially within the male-dominated tech industry.