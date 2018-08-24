All hail Queen Bey.

Mindy Kaling channeled her inner-Beyonce to pay tribute to the singer's recent Vogue cover, in which she wears a white dress and a towering crown of flowers. In side-by-side photos posted Wednesday, the actress recreated Beyonce's look in a white T-shirt and flower crown.

"@Beyonce Pad Thai, Vogue Edition," Kaling captioned the photos.

Beyonce Pad Thai was the "warrior name" that Kaling's character, Mindy Lahiri, adopted in an episode of "The Mindy Project."

After Kaling posted her tribute Wednesday, other fans soon followed with pictures of their own.

Hulu posted a floral edition of Kaling and Beyonce wearing similar flower-print dresses.

Lawyer and social media strategist Prasanna Ranganathan posted a childhood photo of himself in a flower crown, writing, "unsuccessfully trying to channel my inner-Beyonce since 1981."

So awesome! You are rocking it Mindy! Last week I found a childhood photo of me and I posted it alongside Queen Bey’s Vogue cover with this caption: “Unsuccessfully trying to channel my inner-Beyoncé since 1981.” #QueenBey #Beyonce #BeyonceRocks pic.twitter.com/r5demplkSO — Prasanna Ranganathan (@PRanganathan) August 22, 2018

Check out some others below:

I guess I’ll join the trend. Ps. I’m no longer prego’ I’m Beyonce ALWAYS!

_________________________

How cute is my daughter? ?? pic.twitter.com/SMO1bSzFvy — Hiya Toots (@Hiya_Toots10) August 23, 2018

?? Since Beyoncé loves them so much, my friends and I wore flower crowns to the #OTRII concert I went to in Columbus last week. Mine is a smaller version but I loved it, they're so cute to wear! ?? pic.twitter.com/UeQgzpYATv — H (@heleenamck) August 22, 2018