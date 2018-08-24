Mindy Kaling channels her inner-Beyonce in homage to singer's Vogue cover and inspires others to follow suit

Aug 24, 2018, 12:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Beyonce attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York City | Mindy Kaling attends the Oceans 8 UK Premiere held at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2018, in London.Getty Images
All hail Queen Bey.

Mindy Kaling channeled her inner-Beyonce to pay tribute to the singer's recent Vogue cover, in which she wears a white dress and a towering crown of flowers. In side-by-side photos posted Wednesday, the actress recreated Beyonce's look in a white T-shirt and flower crown.

"@Beyonce Pad Thai, Vogue Edition," Kaling captioned the photos.

Beyonce Pad Thai was the "warrior name" that Kaling's character, Mindy Lahiri, adopted in an episode of "The Mindy Project."

After Kaling posted her tribute Wednesday, other fans soon followed with pictures of their own.

Hulu posted a floral edition of Kaling and Beyonce wearing similar flower-print dresses.

Lawyer and social media strategist Prasanna Ranganathan posted a childhood photo of himself in a flower crown, writing, "unsuccessfully trying to channel my inner-Beyonce since 1981."

Check out some others below:

