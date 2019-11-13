The ABC Documentaries' film "After Parkland," which chronicles the lives of the families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the aftermath of the deadly shooting in February 2018, will be released in theaters across North America in early 2020 to commemorate its anniversary.

International film distributor Kino Lorber announced the acquisition of "After Parkland" in partnership with ABC Documentaries on Tuesday. The film first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival to reviews that praised the film’s intimacy and rare access, and went on to have a successful run at renowned festivals including Hot Docs, AFI Docs and the Traverse City Film Festival. It will be released in select theaters for Oscar-qualifying runs later this month and then more widely early next year.

"At a moment where empathy and understanding are urgently needed, ABC Documentaries is proud to have produced ‘After Parkland,’ a powerful and deeply personal look inside the lives of the students and families who stood up to demand an end to the terrible toll being taken by gun violence," said Beth Hoppe, senior vice president of ABC News Long Form, for ABC Documentaries.

The documentary follows students and families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in the days, weeks and months after a gunman stormed into the school and killed 17 students and staff members.

Included in the documentary are interviews with David Hogg, a former senior at the school who went on to become the face of the "Never Again" movement; Brooke Harrison, who was in the same classroom as three classmates who were killed; and the family of Joaquin Oliver, who was 17 years old when he was shot dead.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to bring this inspiring film to audiences in the U.S. and Canada to honor the anniversary of the Parkland shooting," said Wendy Lidell, senior vice president at Kino Lorber. "‘After Parkland’ is a testament to the survivors’ resiliency and a call to action that will move every single person who sees it."