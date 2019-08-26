Ariana Grande opens up to fans while headlining Manchester Pride festival

Aug 26, 2019, 12:51 PM ET
PHOTO: Ariana Grande performs on stage during Manchester Pride Live 2019 at the Mayfield Depot on August 25, 2019, in Manchester, England.PlayKevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Ariana Grande returned to Manchester, England, for the city's Pride celebration on Sunday and opened up to the crowd of fans ahead of her headlining performance.

"Manchester holds a very special place in my heart," Grande said on stage, according to BBC.

PHOTO: Ariana Grande performs at the Mayfield Depot during Manchesters annual Gay Pride festival, August 25, 2019, in Manchester, England. Joel Goodman/LNP/REX via Shutterstock
"I'm so happy to be with you, so thank you for having me. Sorry I'm so nervous. I had so much more to say but I'm really overwhelmed. So thank you."

Her appearance came just over two years after the deadly May 22, 2017, terrorist attack outside her sold-out concert at Manchester Arena, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

Grande's performance on Sunday at the Mayfield Depot began at 10:25 p.m., and her set -- which began with her hit song "No Tears Left to Cry" -- reportedly lasted 35 minutes.

PHOTO: Ariana Grande performs at the Mayfield Depot during Manchesters annual Gay Pride festival, August 25, 2019, in Manchester, England. Joel Goodman/ZUMAPRESS.com via Newscom
The pop superstar also posted a heartfelt message on her social media accounts, dedicated to the people of Manchester, ahead of the performance.

"You’re my heart in every way. see u soon," Grande wrote in the caption.

Manchester Pride is a fundraising event that celebrates the LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community in Greater Manchester.

Grande previously performed in the city at her One Love Manchester benefit concert a month after the attack, and was subsequently named an honorary citizen by the Manchester Council.