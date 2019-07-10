Actor Rip Torn, best known for his role on the HBO series "The Larry Sanders Show," has died at the age of 88, his representatives confirmed in a statement.

Torn "passed away peacefully this afternoon (Tuesday) at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut," according to a statement.

His wife, Amy Wright, and daughters, Katie Torn and Angelica Page, were by his side.

In addition to his portrayal of producer Artie on the "The Larry Sanders Show" alongside the late Gary Shandling, Torn has spent seven decades appearing in productions on both the stage and screen.

Kim Kulish/AFP/Getty Images

Torn, who received an Emmy Award in 1996 for "The Larry Sanders Show," and was nominated for the same award five other times, was also an Oscar and Tony Award nominee.

He received six consecutive Emmy nods for his work on "The Larry Sanders Show."

Torn was nominated for an Oscar for the movie "Cross Creek" in 1983, and nominated for a Tony for his role as Tom Jr. in Tennessee Williams' "Sweet Bird of Youth" in 1960.

He also starred in movies such as "Men in Black," "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" and "Defending Your Life."