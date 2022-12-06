Bill Cosby sued by 5 new women for sexual assault

Actor Bill Cosby is facing new accusations of sexual assault and battery from five women under New York's new Adult Survivors Act, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

The lawsuit was filed in New York state court by actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl, who each appeared on "The Cosby Show," as well as Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd and accuses Cosby of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment and accuses the media companies of negligence. The lawsuit also names NBC, the studio where "The Cosby Show" was taped and the show's production company.

Cosby "used his power, fame, and prestige, including the power, fame and prestige given to him by defendants NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Inc., and The Carsey-Werner Company, LLC, to misuse his enormous power in such a nefarious, horrific way," according to the lawsuit.

Bill Cosby greets members of the press outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., June 30, 2021, after being released from prison. Matt Slocum/AP, FILE

Cosby, in a statement from his representatives, denied the allegations, saying, "Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegation waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.