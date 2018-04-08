Cardi B appears to reveal pregnancy during 'SNL' performance

Cardi B let her baby bump do the talking on "Saturday Night Live."

The Bronx-born rapper, who has been dodging pregnancy rumors for weeks, appeared to confirm the rumors as she revealed a major baby bump while wearing a tight white dress during her performance of "Be Careful" on "SNL." The performance was her second of the night.

The father is presumably her fiance, Offset, a member of the rap trio Migos. The couple got engaged last October.

"SNL" tweeted "congratulations" to Cardi B during the performance, though they didn't specify why.

Cardi B had been wearing inconspicuous clothing in recent weeks, including a feather-covered outfit during her first performance on "SNL," before the reveal on Saturday -- complete with a spotlight and "oohs" and "ahhs" from the "SNL" audience.

The 25-year-old, real name Belcalis Almanzar, exploded onto the music scene during the summer of 2017 when she released her first major label single, "Bodak Yellow," in June. The song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and jumped to No. 1 in September. It stayed atop the charts for three weeks.

"Bodak Yellow" was certified platinum five times by the Recording Industry of America.

Cardi B released her first commercial album, titled "Invasion of Privacy," this week. It is expected to debut at No. 1 on the charts.

ABC News' Andrea Dresdale contributed to this report.