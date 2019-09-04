Celebrity dads Brad Pitt, Kanye West bonded over fatherhood, report says

Sep 4, 2019, 11:29 AM ET
PHOTO: Kanye West is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live on August 09, 2018, in Los Angeles. | Brad Pitt attends the 76th Venice Film Festival, August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy.PlayRB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images | Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images
Kanye West held his Sunday Service, a weekly religious concert, in Los Angeles with fellow celebrity dad Brad Pitt in the crowd.

The Instagram account for the recurring invite-only event shared two shots of the pair standing together and smiling at the rapper's service on Sunday Sept. 1.

The actor, 55, and rapper, 42, have apparently been acquaintances for some time, according to People magazine,

PHOTO: INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
"Kanye and Brad have been friendly for a while. There’s definitely a common respect between the two of them," a source told People. “Kanye has always been a big fan of Brad."

Kim Kardashian West was also in attendance at her husband's service in Watts, California, and shared a video of the gatherers singing.

Pitt, a father of six, and West, a father of four, reportedly enjoy each other's company and bonded over being dads, despite any differences in their religious and political views, People explained.

Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Pitt stood with the attendees in the crowd and was "just amazed by the atmosphere and love."

