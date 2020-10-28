Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent 'wasn't serious' about supporting Trump "He is supporting Joe Biden," the comedian said of the rapper.

Chelsea Handler detailed the phone conversation she had with rapper 50 Cent on "The View" Wednesday after a social media exchange between them surrounding his support for President Donald Trump went viral.

The hip-hop mogul, born Curtis James Jackson III, expressed support for the president on Instagram on Oct. 19. His post included a CNBC graphic showing the tax rates for high-income earners in certain states under Democratic candidate Joe Biden's tax plan. He wrote that the rates for New York were too high.

The post was marked by Instagram for "missing context." Biden has said his plan wouldn't raise federal income taxes for Americans earning less than $400,000 a year.

50 Cent doubled down on his support for Trump on Twitter the next day, saying he doesn't want to be "20 Cent."

When Handler, who briefly dated 50 Cent in 2011, caught wind of her ex's political standing, she commented on his tweet: "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend."

The next day, Handler went back on Twitter to offer to pay 50 Cent's taxes in exchange for a Biden vote.

Then, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" on Oct. 23, she again voiced disapproval over 50 Cent's support for Trump.

"I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can't vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn't be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he's worried about his own personal pocketbook," she told the show's host, Jimmy Fallon.

Once 50 Cent saw Handler's interview with Fallon, he backpedaled his support for Trump, saying he "never liked him" in a Twitter post.

Handler told "The View" that she spoke on the phone with 50 Cent on Monday and that he further clarified who he's supporting for president during the call.

"I DM'd him and I said, 'Can you please call me about this?'" Handler said. "'I really I want to know if you're serious about supporting Trump.'"

Handler said they ended up speaking on the phone for about half an hour.

"He wasn't serious. He was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me," Handler said.

"I did promise to pay his taxes and then I found out it's illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate. So I offered him another form of payment and we'll see if he takes me up on it," she joked. "But I don't have to pay him. He's already a Biden supporter."

In February, 50 Cent spoke with "GMA 3" about his social media feuds.

"A lot of the time it's not even me," he said at the time. "Like, I haven't motivated it."

