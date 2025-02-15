Civil case accusing Jay-Z, Diddy of raping 13-year-old girl voluntarily dismissed

The case was dismissed with prejudice by the plaintiff.

A civil case accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter of sexually assaulting a then-13-year-old girl was dismissed Friday, according to a new court filing.

The Jane Doe in the case attorney voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice through her attorney, according to the filing.

"Counsel for Plaintiff have discussed this matter with counsel for each defendant, who acknowledge and consent to this submission," the brief notice of voluntary dismissal stated.

The lawsuit, filed last year, accused the two of raping the teen at an after-party following the 2000 Video Music Awards. The plaintiff had acknowledged inconsistencies with her account but stood by her claims.

Both Carter and Combs have denied the allegations, and their attorneys said the dismissal is further proof they were baseless.

"The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can -- he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name," Alex Spiro, the attorney for Carter, said Friday.

The woman's lawsuit was initially filed in October 2024 -- one of a number of anonymous civil complaints filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee against Combs. The suit was amended in December 2024 to include Carter.

Carter and his lawyer strongly denied the claims in both public statements and in court filings, accusing Buzbee, the woman's lawyer, of conducting an "extortionate campaign" against him.

Carter addressed the dismissal in a statement through Roc Nation, his entertainment company, saying, "Today is a victory."

"The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed," he said. "This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere."

Carter added that the "trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed," and said the court must protect victims as well as "the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence."

Combs's legal team disparaged the lawyer who brought the case in a statement following the dismissal on Friday.

"Today's complete dismissal by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts," his legal team said. "For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them."

Many of the lawsuits filed by Buzbee against Combs have not survived because the plaintiffs declined to be named.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 on federal sex-trafficking charges. He remains in custody in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has denied all wrongdoing.

"Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone -- man or woman, adult or minor," his legal team said Friday. "No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible for [these] false claims. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law."

ABC News' Jack Moore contributed to this report.