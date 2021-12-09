Compton rapper Slim 400 shot and killed after sharing tribute to Young Dolph

The rapper collaborated with Young Dolph, who was shot and killed last month.

Compton rapper Slim 400 was fatally shot in California on Wednesday evening, police confirmed to ABC News. He was 33.

The shooting occurred hours after the hip-hop artist shared a tribute on Instagram to fellow rapper and collaborator Young Dolph, who was shot and killed last month while visiting a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Vincent Cohran, Slim 400's legal name, was shot around 7:50 p.m. local time along the 8600 block of 7th Avenue in Inglewood.

Inglewood police patrolling the neighborhood heard gunshots and responded, finding Cohran "down on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound," according to a spokesman for the Inglewood Police Department.

Emergency medical aid was administered to the rapper and he was then transported by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel to a local hospital, where he died.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said no arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Hours before Cohran was killed, he shared a screenshot originally posted by one of his fans to his Instagram stories of the cover art for his 2019 song, "Shake Back," featuring Dolph, along with the letters "RIP."

The cover art includes an image of a tombstone displaying the names of both rappers, and amid the news of Cohran's death, it has been shared widely in hip-hop circles, as fans noted the eeriness of the image after both rappers' deaths.

Both Dolph and Cohran had been targeted and shot in previous years but had survived.

Cohran shared a video last week paying tribute to Dolph in an Instagram post, saying Dolph "was the 1st artist that show'd love" when Cohran was injured in 2019 after reportedly being shot nine times.

Cohran reflected on the shooting in an interview with TMZ in July 2019, saying that he feels "blessed" for surviving.

Before he was killed, Dolph was shot in Los Angeles in September 2017, and earlier that year, in February, his SUV, which he said had bulletproof panels, was shot at more than 100 times in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The shooting inspired one of Dolph's most popular songs, "100 Shots," which is the first track on his 2017 album, "Bulletproof."

As of Thursday afternoon, Memphis police told ABC News that no arrests have been made linked to the killing of Dolph and the investigation is ongoing.

Cohran was known for collaborating with artists like Compton rapper YG, who worked closely with fellow California rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in 2019 in his Los Angeles neighborhood of Crenshaw.

Both rappers have chronicled their experiences in their lyrics and reflected on how gun violence has touched their lives, and Cohran shared a tribute to Hussle on Twitter on Nov. 1.

Over the past few years, several notable rappers have been shot and killed, including Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Mo3, King Von and XXXTentacion.