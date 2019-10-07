Superstar Luke Bryan shared some big news for one country music-loving couple who are expecting their first child.

Ashley Link shared a video on Facebook of a special mid-concert moment at Bryan's show in Oklahoma City over the weekend.

"These damn gender reveals have gotten out of control," Bryan said as he accepted the envelope from Ashley and Jon Link, who were positioned right next to the stage.

"How many children do you have?" Bryan asked the couple from Springdale, Arkansas. "None, this is our first," the soon-to-be-mother told the singer.

"I feel like I'm on Maury Povich right now," he added, referring to the talk show host best-known for his rowdy paternity tests.

Bryan said the information was printed on a green piece of paper and said, "Congratulations, you're having an alien" before pausing to read the results.

"First of all, it's very healthy, and you are having a girl," he announced as the crowd erupted with applause. "Congratulations!"