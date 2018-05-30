David Copperfield found not liable for injury to magic show participant

David Copperfield was found not liable late Tuesday in a civil case filed by a fan who said he was injured participating in the magician's Las Vegas act in 2013. Copperfield was found negligent by the jury, but the tourist was held responsible for his injuries.

The trial garnered international attention because Copperfield was required to reveal the secrets behind his famous illusions.

Gavin Cox, a British tourist who took part in the magician's signature disappearing trick, said he suffered brain and body injuries when he fell during the performance. But in the ruling, the jury ruled the five parties sued -- including Copperfield -- were all 0 percent responsible and Cox was "100 percent" responsible for the injuries.

The ruling means Cox will not be able to receive any monetary damages, according to Mary Ann Price, court information officer for the 8th Judicial District. Cox's attorneys had estimated he paid $400,000 in medical costs resulting from the injuries, according to The Associated Press.

Cox and his wife, Minh-Hahn Cox, had sued Copperfield, real name David S. Kotkin; MGM Grand Hotel; two of Copperfield's companies, Backstage Employment and Referrel, Inc. and David Copperfield's Disappearing, Inc.; and Team Construction Management, Inc., a construction firm working on the hotel.

The jury ruled MGM Grand Hotel, Copperfield and his company David Copperfield's Disappearing, Inc. were negligent. But none were found to be responsible for his injuries.

Cox was also found negligent in his actions by the jury and that Cox's negligence "was a proximate cause of the accident." Copperfield testified in court that he knew of no one ever being injured in the particular trick before despite tens of thousands having taken part over the years.

The jury deliberated for just two hours before making its ruling.

