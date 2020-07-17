DL Hughley compares Kanye West to Trump: 'They’re the same type of men' "They both are amoral, they both are narcissistic," the comedian said.

According to comedian D.L. Hughley, rapper Kanye West and President Donald Trump have more in common than a 2020 presidential run and a history with reality television.

On July 4, West announced he's running to unseat Trump on Twitter.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION"

Friday on "The View," Hughley didn't hold back when asked about his thoughts on the planned presidential campaign of West, who he called an "honorary" white man in his book "Surrender, White People! Our Unconditional Terms for Peace" about racism in America.

Hughley said that West's potential presidency wouldn't be "discernibly different" from Trump's first term as president.

"They're the same type of men. They both are amoral, they both are narcissistic, neither reads," he joked. "So I think they're exactly the same."

Although Hughley, 57, says he was feeling "wonderful" during his appearance on the Daytime Emmy-award winning talk show from his home in Los Angeles, less than one month ago he collapsed onstage during his comedy show in Tennessee. After being hospitalized overnight, his test results came back positive for COVID-19.

"I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he announced in a video on Twitter. "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms."

Three weeks later, Hughley said he felt "wonderful" when co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked him how he'd been.

"I actually knew I was gonna pass out," he said of the incident at Zanies comedy nightclub. "Then I thought well, you know, if I have to go I might as well be doing something I love."

"Nothing is more sobering than actually being in a COVID unit in two different cities," Hughley added.

Hughley went on to say that he was less concerned about himself and more so for those who he believes to have infected with the novel virus.

"I was actually more concerned with my son who contracted it, some of the people that I work with who contracted it," he said.

