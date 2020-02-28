Is it ever fair to compare yourself to an ex's new partner? 'The View' discusses "The View" co-hosts discuss.

Imagine you're living your normal, everyday life when a flood of text messages from friends and family comes through informing you that the ex-boyfriend you dated for seven years is now dating Lady Gaga.

This is exactly what happened to Lindsay Crouse, who shared her experience in a New York Times op-ed. Like many would, Crouse compared herself to her ex's new flame, who just so happens to be an international icon.

But rather than wallowing in negative thoughts, Crouse found that drawing comparisons was "incredibly motivational" for her personal life.

"Lady Gaga is living the ambitious life that we keep saying women should embrace," she wrote. She said that Gaga "continues to challenge herself, to try new things — to thrive."

On "The View" Friday, the co-hosts discussed the idea of comparing oneself to an ex's new partner and if it is ever a good idea.

Meghan McCain wasn't a fan of Crouse's approach in the article, suggesting that Crouse is "exploiting Lady Gaga's new love."

"When I first started dating my husband and it became public, one of his ex-girlfriends was not happy about it at all. So, I don't like any of this," she said.

"The View" co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain and Dr. Jennifer Ashton discuss comparing yourself to your ex's new partner, Feb. 28, 2020. Nicolette Cain/ABC News

ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who guest co-hosted "The View" Friday, said that on a number of levels, "it's probably natural to compare yourself to your ex."

Guest co-host Ana Navarro had a slightly different opinion on the matter.

"If you want to compare yourself that's one thing, but do it in private," she said.

"Why are you letting them know that you're comparing yourself and that this is all in your head," Navarro said. "Go be crazy all by yourself."

McCain asked Whoopi Goldberg, "Did you ever date anybody and then their ex is freaked out because they were with Whoopi Goldberg?"

"I don't know because it was so long [ago]," Goldberg joked. "What I mean is, it used to be [that] you would see it in a supermarket, or you'd see it in 'People' magazine... Those are long-ago days."

"When you go looking for somebody like on Facebook or any of these places... If you saw it, move on," Goldberg continued. "You don't need to compare yourself, you just need to be yourself."

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.