Janet Jackson drove her fans wild on Wednesday when she posted a video tribute to her late brother Michael Jackson in honor of what would have been his 60th birthday.

The iconic singer shared a playful remake of the King of Pop’s “Remember the Time” video with the caption: “Had so much fun with these guys @BLAMEITONKWAY @KingBach @diamond_batiste!”

Social media users went wild over the 1-minute clip and it has amassed more than 800,000 views and nearly 14,000 comments on Twitter and Instagram.

The video co-stars Instagram comedians Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers and Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor.

“SURPRISE! I did a video with a legend. Janet Jackson’s FIRST EVER social media video. I love the song and message behind it,” Rogers told his 3.7 million Instagram followers.

“Still in complete shock that this happened! The Jackson family is almost untouchable and she was willing to do a video with ME! I’m truly honored,” he added in a later post.

Rogers and Bachelor take on the roles of dancers who must impress the Egyptian queen, Janet, with their moves or die.

Janet, dressed in black and draped with gold jewels, seems unimpressed by the first dancer, so she signals for her guards to drag him away. But the second dancer, Rogers, wins her approval and manages to make her smile.

Rogers screams “Janet!” and runs toward her sacred throne but the queen stops him.

The premise is similar to Michael Jackson’s 1992 version, a nine-minute short film co-starring supermodel Iman, Magic Johnson and Eddie Murphy.