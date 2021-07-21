Harvey Weinstein indicted in Los Angeles on charges he sexually assaulted 5 women

Weinstein has already been convicted in New York.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on five counts of sexually assaulting five women in California over the course of a decade, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney.

Weinstein, 69, appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited from New York. He pleaded not guilty to four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, the district attorney's office said.

A grand jury returned the indictment on March 15 for the charges for the sexual assaults, which allegedly occurred at hotels between 2004 to 2013. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday.

Weinstein is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on July 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.