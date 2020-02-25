Investigation finds Placido Domingo 'engaged in inappropriate activity'

Opera legend Plácido Domingo "engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace," an independent investigation launched by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) concluded.

The artists labor union launched their investigation in September, a few weeks after The Associated Press reported a series of allegations of workplace sexual harassment against Domingo. At the time, Domingo denied the allegations.

In a new statement, however, Domingo says he has "taken time over the last several months to reflect on the allegations" and is "truly sorry" for the "hurt" he caused, adding that he accepts "full responsibility for my actions" and has "grown from this experience."

He continued in the statement obtained by ABC News: "I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way. I am committed to affecting positive change in the opera industry so that no one else has to have that same experience. It is my fervent wish that the result will be a safer place to work for all in the opera industry, and I hope that my example moving forward will encourage others to follow."

Meanwhile, another independent investigation, launched in August by LA Opera, where Domingo exited as general director in October, is still in progress.

"LA Opera is in the process of receiving and considering the findings of the independent Gibson Dunn investigation," an LA Opera spokesperson told ABC News. "We expect to complete that process shortly and will have further comment at that time."

"AGMA is focused on working together across our industry to prevent harassment in the future," a union spokesperson told ABC News. In its statement on the conclusion of the investigation, the union said Opera America, a nonprofit that reaches across companies nationally, has expressed "a desire to partner" in a "new labor-management coalition" to "improve culture [and] prevent harassment in the future."

AGMA said in its statement that more details about the coalition will be released in coming weeks as the potential partners, which could include "several other major U.S. opera companies," work on an appropriate approach. ABC News has confirmed that LA Opera and San Francisco Opera are also in conversation with AGMA on that partnership, and the Metropolitan Opera said in a statement it "supports AGMA's industry-wide initiative to create a workplace that is free from sexual harassment." Washington National Opera has also said it will be part of the coalition.

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo gestures as he performs during a concert in Szeged, Hungary, Aug. 28, 2019. Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Given the allegations against Domingo -- as well as other high-profile operatic figures, including conductors James Levine (who denies allegations of sexual misconduct), Charles Dutoit (who denies allegations of "forced physical contact") and Stephen Lord (who denies allegations of sexual harassment) -- some companies have already taken steps to address the culture of the industry and protect people who work there.

Opera Philadelphia, for instance, added language to its harassment policy in 2019, saying: "Opera Philadelphia defines harassment as unwelcome sexual advances, or visual, verbal, or physical conduct of a harassing nature. This includes many forms of offensive behavior, including harassment of a person of the same sex, conduct that creates an offensive and hostile work environment, and coercive conduct by a person in a position of power in the workplace."

All employees and artists must sign that policy and are given information on how to report incidents, an Opera Philadelphia spokesperson told ABC News, adding that on the first day of rehearsals, a person from senior management discusses the commitment to a harassment-free workplace and the policy is handed out to all performers. Opera Philadelphia shared its language with AGMA after changing the policy.

The Met said in its statement to ABC News that the company "has been engaged for more than a year in training sessions for every one of its company members, whether they be full time or part time employees, in accordance with New York State law."

After the allegations against Domingo came out, many U.S. companies canceled his appearances; he eventually left LA Opera and the Metropolitan Opera, where he was scheduled to perform.

However, his international appearances were mostly upheld. Despite protests, Israeli Opera said last week it would host Domingo's Operalia voice competition in Tel Aviv. Israeli Opera and Operalia did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.