Placido Domingo exits LA Opera amid sexual harassment investigation

Opera star Placido Domingo resigned as general director of LA Opera in California.

"Plácido Domingo’s contributions to the cultural life of Los Angeles have been unprecedented and profound. He is not only an outstandingly talented artist, but also the driving force behind the creation, development and growth of LA Opera," the executive committee of the LA Opera board of directors said in a statement to ABC News. "Under his leadership, LA Opera became known for its spirit of collaborative creativity and its ability to attract superb performers from across the globe - including Plácido himself, who delivered more than 300 performances in 31 different roles and conducted more than 100 times in Southern California over the course of the past five decades."

"We thank Plácido for popularizing opera in the consciousness of Los Angeles and are deeply grateful for his inspiration and dedication to our institution and our community," the statement concluded.

The New York Times was the first to report the resignation.

"I hold Los Angeles Opera very dearly to my heart and count my work to create and build it as among my most important legacies," Domingo said in a statement to the Times. "However, recent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised."

"While I will continue to work to clear my name," he continued in the statement to the Times, "I have decided that it is in the best interests of L.A. Opera for me to resign as its general director and withdraw from my future scheduled performances at this time."

Domingo had served as general director for LA Opera since 2003 and was described as "a major force" at the company, according to its own website. He had performed many times on the Los Angeles stage and was scheduled to perform this season as well in Donizetti's "Roberto Devereux" in February and March.

Laszlo Balogh/AP

LA Opera had launched an independent investigation on Domingo in mid-August following the publication of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by The Associated Press. The AP published a new round of allegations a few weeks later in early September.

Domingo called these allegations "deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate," adding that he "believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual" in a statement to the AP in August. In September, he called the second AP story an "ongoing campaign by the AP to denigrate Placido Domingo" that was "not only inaccurate but unethical," in a statement to the AP from a spokesperson.

The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) also launched its own, wide-ranging independent investigation on the allegations. AGMA hosted a forum on harassment and intimidation in Los Angeles in September after "AGMA members at the Los Angeles Opera ... asked us to provide information and resources regarding anti-harassment and discrimination," AGMA national executive director Len Egert told ABC News.

