Irene Cara, 'Fame' singer, dead at 63, publicist says

Cara shot to stardom with her role in the 1980 movie.

Irene Cara, the iconic voice behind hit movie soundtrack songs, "Fame" and "Flashdance... What a Feeling," has died at age 63, her publicist posted on Twitter and on the late singer's website Saturday.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," publicist Judith A. Moose posted online.

Moore also confirmed Cara's death with ABC News station, KABC.

The youngest daughter of a Latin musician, Cara began her career as a child singing and dancing on Spanish television, according to a bio on her website.

In this 1983 file photo, actress and singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Harry Langdon/Getty Images, FILE

She shot to stardom in her breakout role as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 movie "Fame." She also sang the movie's titular song.

Her biggest hit, however, was in 1983 with her song, "Flashdance … What a feeling" for the movie, "Flashdance." The song garnered Cara an Academy Award.

Cara's other career accolades included a Golden Globe award as well as a nomination for best supporting actress, a People's Choice award, an Obie award as a child for her work in theater and an Image award, according to her website.

According to Moose, Cara died in her Florida home and her cause of death is unknown, but will be "released when information is available."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.