Jesse Tyler Ferguson hopes 'Modern Family's' Mitch and Cam remain timeless as series finale approaches "I hope that they will always be a relatable couple for all," Ferguson said.

As the series finale of ABC's "Modern Family" approaches, Jesse Tyler Ferguson says he hopes his and co-star Eric Stonestreet's characters, portrayal of Mitch and Cam, "will always be a relatable couple for all people."

Ferguson, who received five Emmy Award nominations for his role in the mockumentary sitcom series, reflected on the groundbreaking relationship between Mitch and Cam during the show's 11 seasons during his appearance on "The View" Monday.

"I hope that the show doesn't live in a time capsule," Ferguson said. "I hope that [Mitch and Cam] will always be a relatable couple for all people."

"When I was a young, gay kid in Albuquerque, New Mexico, I didn't turn on the TV and see anything on the television that reflected what I hoped to be," he continued. "I hope that this relationship on television now will be that for a lot of kids who can turn on the television [and] say, 'Yes I can marry whoever I want to marry and have a family with them and experience the same ups and downs of being a new parent that my parents did.'"

On the heels of the "Modern Family" season 10 finale in May 2019, Eric Stonestreet said he believes the show helped make America less homophobic.

Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson star on the "I'm Going to Miss This" episode of ABC Television's, "Modern Family," that aired on April 1, 2020. Bonnie Osborne/ABC

Stonestreet said that the goal for the same-sex TV couple was to "shuffle their sexuality down the list and get to know them as parents."

"We've always said we just wanted Mitch and Cam to show America that they can make the same mistakes raising a child that anyone else can."

Ferguson, 44, and his husband, Justin Mikita, are expecting their first child in July. He said on "The View" Monday they they're "spending a lot of time getting our nursery ready" while social distancing in California.

Ferguson said his "Modern Family" co-stars have offered "conflicting advice" as he prepares to become a real-life dad.

"It's all very good, but nothing matches with anyone else's. You have to sort of take what you get and disseminate, and sort of figure out what's best for you," he said. "I don't think I'll know that until the little person is actually here."

