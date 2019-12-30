Kansas City mayor offers to send BBQ to Miami after Dolphins upset Patriots The Dolphins led by Ryan Fitzpatrick helped the Chiefs get a first-round bye.

After a busy four months of NFL victories and upsets, the stage was set for an exciting week 17 slate of games. WIth playoff births and seeding on the line, an unlikely hero emerged for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a 27-24 upset over the New England Patriots Sunday, to help the Chiefs secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and prompted a hilarious response from the Kansas City, Missouri mayor.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium, Dec 29, 2019, Foxborough, Mass. Winslow Townson/USA Today via Reuters

Mayor Quinton Lucas followed Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's lead, who said in a postgame presser he wanted to send the Dolphins some Kansas City steaks for their win.

The Chiefs, who had already clinched their fourth straight AFC West title prior to the game, but needed another win and unlikely Dolphins victory over New England to get a first-round bye.

With just 24 seconds left on the clock, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki punched through the end zone for the team's winning touchdown and upset in Foxborough.

The Patriots now host the Tennessee Titans next weekend in the wild card round, while the Chiefs can sit back until the divisional round.

On top of the good-natured move by the mayor, Chiefs fans have started an online petition to bring Fitzpatrick to Arrowhead Stadium as the team's guest drummer and spirit leader for the next game.

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs returns a fourth quarter kick while escaping the tackle attempt of Jatavis Brown #57 of the Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. David Eulitt/Getty Images

The change.org petition for "Ryan Fitzpatrick to bang the drum at Arrowhead" has more than 14,000 signatures and counting as of publication time.

"Let's show our gratitude with the greatest honor to be given at Arrowhead Stadium. Let the man bang the drum," organizer Chase Myska wrote in the description.