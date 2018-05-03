Kevin Hart 'lost for words' after friend charged with sex-tape blackmailing scheme

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he was "hurt" and "lost for words" on Wednesday after authorities announced charges against an old friend who allegedly tried to extort him.

"Mind blown...Hurt...at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW," Hart tweeted after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against his longtime friend, Jonathan Jackson, who allegedly tried blackmailing the comedian last year.

Jackson, 41, was charged with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter after threatening to release a video he secretly recorded of Hart having sex with a woman in Las Vegas, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"Jackson is accused of trying to extort an undisclosed amount of money from Hart between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30, 2017," the statement said. "Jackson allegedly had a videotape of the actor with a woman in Las Vegas and then is accused of trying to sell the recording to numerous celebrity news websites."

Jackson, who goes by the moniker "Action Jackson," was arrested on Monday, according to jail records, and is being held on $100,000 bail. He could face up to four years in county jail, if convicted.

Jackson's lawyer, Chad Lewin, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who previously claimed that someone possessed "bedroom images" of her client, Montia Sabbag, with Hart in a hotel room, cheered Wednesday's news.

"Montia and I are delighted that the alleged extortionist is being brought to justice," Bloom tweeted. "As a crime victim in this case, Montia has fully cooperated with the police since the beginning."

Hart, 38, took to Instagram in September to apologize to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and family for what he described as a "bad error in judgment."

He also disclosed that the FBI was investigating reports of a video that showed Hart with a woman who wasn't his wife after someone allegedly demanded millions of dollars from Hart.

"I know I'm going to hurt the people closest to me who I have talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids," Hart said in the video.

Hart and Parrish welcomed their first child in November. The baby boy is Hart's third child and Parrish’s first.

