Kevin Spacey found not liable in civil sex abuse trial

Anthony Rapp had accused the actor of sexual abuse.

Actor Kevin Spacey was found not liable Thursday in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

The lawsuit has been dismissed.

The accusations stemmed from an incident in 1986 when Rapp alleged Spacey climbed on top of him at a party when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

Kevin Spacey arrives at United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Oct. 20, 2022. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

An emotional Spacey told jurors in court testimony Monday that the allegations were "not true."

Anthony Rapp, right, and Ken Ithiphol arrive for a civil case against actor Kevin Spacey at a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan in New York, Oct. 20, 2022. Ted Shaffrey/AP

Rapp sued Spacey for $40 million over the alleged encounter, in which he claimed the actor picked him up, grabbed his buttocks and laid down on top of him at Spacey's Manhattan home.

Rapp’s allegations were the first of several against Spacey, who was fired from the Netflix hit "House of Cards" amid a swirl of allegations about sexual impropriety, but the trial marked the first time Spacey defended himself in front of a jury.

