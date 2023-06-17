Kourtney Kardashian announces she is pregnant with Travis Barker at Blink-182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian has announced that she and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, are pregnant with their first child.

Kardashian, 44, confirmed the news to her more than 222 million followers on Instagram about her and Barker, 44, who she married last year.

Kourtney Kardashian held up a sign reading "Travis I'm pregnant" at the Blink-182 show Barker was performing in at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night.

With a little help from the band, who drew Barker's attention to the sign, the drummer climbed down off the stage and embraced his wife as they shared a kiss while tens of thousands cheered the news.

Between Kardashian and Barker, the pair are already parents to a total of six children. Kardashian had three children with her former partner Scott Disick -- 8-year-old Reign Aston, 13-year-old Mason Dash and 10-year-old Penelope Scotland -- while Barker has three children of his own with ex Shanna Moakler -- 19-year-old Landon,17-year-old Alabama, and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana.

The welcome news comes not long after Kardashian and Barker made public that they had stopped IVF treatment but were still trying to have a baby together.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney said in May on her reality show. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."