With the news of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's plan to jump into the Democratic presidential primary race, "The View" co-hosts weighed in on how his candidacy could change the already-crowded field of 17 candidates.

Although Bloomberg hasn't made an official decision about whether he'll run for president, ABC News has confirmed that he's planning to submit his name to enter the Democratic primary in Alabama before the deadline on Friday, Nov. 8.

Abby Huntsman compared Bloomberg to President Donald Trump on a debate stage.

"Optics wise, he's a New York billionaire," Huntsman said. "He's a short man. He doesn't have a lot of charisma."

"This might be perfect timing for Mike Bloomberg, or this is just a terrible waste of his time. He's looking at the big picture... He doesn't see anyone coming out to beat Trump on the left, and he sees an impeachment might weaken the president," she added. "My gut tells me that that’s gonna be a waste of his time."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, FILE

Guest co-host Ana Navarro suggested that it might be unrealistic to think that anything could happen at this point in the Democratic presidential race.

"We keep saying there's a lot still to happen and that anything can happen, but it does feel a little late to the game," Navarro said.

"He had the second hardest job in the country as mayor of New York. Everybody always says this city is the hardest to run, and he did it for three terms," Joy Behar responded. "I liked him very much. I thought he was brilliant. I’ve had dinner with him. He's a lovely guy. He's really smart, and he cares about the country. He knows what he's talking about."

Sunny Hostin pointed out that he's "somewhat moderate" and could attract voters that way, but said she was unsure of how she felt about him as a possible presidential candidate.

"I don't know. I think he certainly is good on climate change and good on gun control, but when you think about stop-and-frisk policies here in New York with black and Latino men, I was not a fan of those policies," Hostin said.

"If you want to win the Democratic primary, if you want to become the Democratic president, you have got to win the black vote, and you gotta win the black female vote," she added. "Moms of black men did not like the stop-and-frisk policy."

Nicolette Cain/ABC

Meghan McCain said Bloomberg eyeing a run for president in 2020 "shows he thinks there's a lane...that Biden isn’t filling and Warren isn't filling either."

"I think he's great for New Yorkers, but I would pay good money to see Mike Bloomberg interact with someone who makes $50,000 a year in Iowa, or less — $20,000 a year," McCain added said of Bloomberg, who was one of the pallbearers at her father John McCain's funeral. "He’s a very nice, decent man. I disagree with him vehemently on many things."

"The idea that you can come in and you're a billionaire... It's not working for Tom Steyer," she added. "This is gonna get locked and loaded by April."

On Thursday, Trump was ordered by a New York State judge to pay $2 million to a group of nonprofit organizations as part of a settlement in a civil lawsuit stemming from persistent violations of state charities laws. Navarro reminded the Hot Topics table of the order, saying, "Money plays, I think, a terrible role in U.S. politics these days. Whether it's from a billionaire or whether it’s from Super PACs, money is corrupting politics."

"What levels the playing field for a billionaire is that he's doing it from his own money," Navarro added.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.