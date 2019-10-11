Lizzo's team adopts adorable new puppy named Poke

The truth is Lizzo and this newly adopted puppy are so cute it hurts!

The "Good as Hell" singer posted a series of videos on her Instagram stories playing with puppies that are up for adoption from Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin during an event before her sold-out show at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday night.

"If you've enjoyed my stories today and you live in Madison, Wisconsin area, these puppies are up for adoption," she said in the video.

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

Later she shared a selfie video of Poke resting on her chest with the caption "meet Poke," (pronounced like the raw seafood dish.)

Friday morning, the concert venue shared a photo on Facebook of Lizzo cuddling with the small white and beige pup.

"Some very lucky Underdog puppies had the opportunity to hang out with @lizzobeeating before her show at @thesylvee yesterday," the adoption and veterinarian services group shared on their Instagram account.

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

"Saba, now Poke was adopted by a member of her crew," the post continued. "Enjoy that Bling-Bling lifestyle, Poke."