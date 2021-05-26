LZ Granderson kicks off Pride Month with new podcast 'Life out Loud'

Kick off Pride Month with the two-episode premiere of ABC News' first LGBTQ+ issue-focused podcast, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson.”

Granderson draws from his own lived experience as a gay, Black father to host inspiring, provocative and often hilarious conversations to help preserve the history of the LGBTQ+ community.

In rich conversations with stars from "Pose," lawmakers and actors, Granderson will delve into the policies, cultural touchstones and historical events that have shaped the collective experience of this often underrepresented and misunderstood group.

The first two episodes will explore the impact of the groundbreaking FX series “Pose” as it wraps its third and final season. The show’s co-creator and co-executive producer, Steven Canals, joins Granderson in the inaugural episode of “Life Out Loud.” The second episode will feature a conversation with “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez, who is the first transgender actress to win Best Actress at the Imagen Awards.

“We lost so many stories to the AIDS epidemic, violence, harassment and silence due to fear,” Granderson said. “I’m passionate about creating a space to capture these underreported stories and untold oral histories, while also celebrating the joys of living ‘life out loud’ and where we’re going as a community.”

The third episode of “Life Out Loud” will post on Thursday, June 3, and feature an interview with Grammy Award-nominated musician Rufus Wainwright ahead of his tribute to icon Judy Garland on what would have been her 99th birthday.

Additional episodes of the ten-episode season will post every Thursday and guests include Dr. Anthony Fauci on his response to the AIDS crisis; Sherry Cola, comedian and actress on Freeform’s “Good Trouble;” history-making politicians including Senator Tammy Baldwin; Super Bowl Winner Keyshawn Johnson; and Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and husband Tom Daley, Olympic medal winner.

“Life Out Loud” is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.

Granderson is an award-winning journalist, ESPN Radio host and Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He was selected as “Journalist of the Year” by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association in 2011 and his TED Talk, “Myth of the Gay Agenda,” has 1.7 million views. Granderson has received recognition for his work from each major LGBTQ+ organization in the nation, including the Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD. The Advocate, the nation’s most prominent and oldest LGBTQ+ magazine, frequently includes him as one of the 50 most influential LGBTQ voices in media.