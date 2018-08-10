Man found dead in his Trump Tower apartment dated RHONY star Bethenny Frankel

A 51-year-old man died in his Trump Tower apartment this morning of a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said.

Interested in New York? Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The body of the man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a 42nd floor apartment around 9:30 a.m. this morning. He was pronounced dead at around 10:15 a.m. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death although it appears to be an overdose, police said.

The victim was Dennis Shields, who has been known to date Bethenny Frankel of “The Real Housewives of New York,” a police source said.

An investigation is underway by the medical examiner's office.