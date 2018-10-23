Meet Harriet, the Irish singing donkey

A singing donkey in Ireland is now an internet sensation.

Martin Stanton, a local who has visited Harriet the donkey regularly for over a year, posted a video of her singing on Facebook last week.

The donkey was praised for her operatic tones and stage presence and Stanton's post was shared more than 2,000 times.

Stanton told ABC News he was shocked to hear her sing.

“She lives about 20 minutes away from me in Toureen, Connemara,” he said. “I know the family who own her and I bring carrots, bread and ginger nut biscuits. She never hew-haws like other donkeys.”

Stanton first named the donkey Harrison after believing “she was a he,” but changed to Harriet after the donkey had a baby.

“I try to visit whenever I can because she is adorable, so friendly and gentle,” he added. “I found the video funny so I just posted it. I didn't think it would go viral.”