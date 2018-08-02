Minnie Mouse accepts lovestruck fan's marriage proposal in viral video

Mickey Mouse's usually carefree demeanor was put to the test when one lovestruck fan decided to propose to Minnie at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Footage of the hilarious interaction, which was shared on by Nairoby Sandoval, has racked up up over 3 million views and been retweeted more than 88,000 times since it was posted on Sunday.

So this happened today .. pic.twitter.com/Ezasp5zTsl — Nai ?? (@NairobySandoval) July 29, 2018

The video shows Sandoval's friend, Johnny Jean, getting down on one knee at the Epcot Character Spot to ask for Minnie’s hand in marriage. Disney's beloved first lady accepts, leading to cheers from the friends. But Mickey, who appears from behind the scenes after watching the proposal, seems less than impressed.

"Mickey, I'm sorry," Jean can be heard yelling, as the Disney icon gestures at him before storming off while bystanders revel in the unexpected drama that has unfolded before them.

