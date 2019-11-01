Country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert told "The View" co-hosts on Friday about how she met her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. It turns out that her band, The Pistol Annies, are the ultimate wing women.

Lambert chatted with Meghan McCain and Joy Behar before singing "Bluebird" from her new album, "Wildcard." Although she's a tough Texan woman now, Lambert said she used to be shy when she was a teenager. She said that young girl made a brief return a few years ago before meeting McLoughlin.

Nicolette Cain/ABC

"I was pretty shy, actually, my whole life until I started working at a local bar," Lambert, 35, said. "I think that's finally when I was like, 'Oh, there's a world.'"

Growing up in a small town where she attended church twice a week, Lambert said that she "didn't really come into my own until probably my early 20s."

In 2011, Lambert started her band The Pistol Annies, which she calls her "passion project." During the band's appearance on "Good Morning America" in November 2018, bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley spotted McLoughlin working security, Lambert said.

Then, they secretly invited McLoughlin to one of their shows behind her back, she said.

"I don't really have game so I was really nervous. It worked out," she continued. "He's beautiful. He's a cutie."

John Shearer/Getty Images

In February, Lambert revealed that the couple had officially wed in a private ceremony on Jan. 26. Since then, the newlyweds have been spending a lot of time in New York City, where McLoughlin is now an officer for the New York City Police Department.

"I've been here several times over the past decade for work, but I never just came to New York to, like, disappear in the city and have fun and be part of it," Lambert said. "I think it creeped into my heart a little bit, too, which is what I was hoping."

Her marriage to McLoughlin has also given Lambert a stepson named Landon, who was born days after the couple first met.

"My stepson is amazing," Lambert told Extra in June. "I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like...that part of my womanly-motherly thing is full. So this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

Lambert is set to deliver her current single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

