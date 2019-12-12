Buyer returns iconic jacket to Olivia Newton-John with a message The item sold at Julien's Auctions for $243,000.

The anonymous billionaire who won the auction for Olivia Newton-John's iconic leather jacket from "Grease" had a plan to give back after he placed the winning bid.

The mysterious buyer, who is a physician and media tech entrepreneur, not only returned it to her, but also made a hefty donation to her cancer charity.

Olivia Newton-John attends the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien's Auctions on Oct. 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The bidder, who was the self-professed "No. 1 fan" of the singer, donated the $243,000 that he originally spent on the jacket to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia, according to Julien's Auctions.

In a video by Julien's Auctions, the house that auctioned off several of the four-time Grammy Award winning singer's items, Newton-John has her eyes closed as the faceless buyer approaches her with a hot pink-wrapped present.

"Oh, hello," she said cheerfully upon opening her eyes. Newton-John shook his hand and sheepishly admitted that, while she recognized his face, she could not recall his name or how they met.

Olivia Newton-John's "Grease" costume is on display at the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien's Auctions on Oct. 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The buyer presented the gift and told her, "The odds of beating a recurring cancer using the newest emerging therapies is 1,000-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon, and returning it to you."

Newton-John's eyes go wide in shock as she is immediately moved to tears. "Are you serious?" she exclaims before giving him a long hug.

"[This jacket] should not sit in a billionaire's closet for country club bragging rights," the anonymous billionaire declared, as he struggled to maintain his composure. "Godspeed for a quick recovery."

Newton-John, who is battling breast cancer, was ecstatic to be reunited with her leather jacket and was all smiles as she clutched it against her and shimmied excitedly.