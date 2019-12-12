Buyer returns iconic jacket to Olivia Newton-John with a message
The item sold at Julien's Auctions for $243,000.
The anonymous billionaire who won the auction for Olivia Newton-John's iconic leather jacket from "Grease" had a plan to give back after he placed the winning bid.
The mysterious buyer, who is a physician and media tech entrepreneur, not only returned it to her, but also made a hefty donation to her cancer charity.
The bidder, who was the self-professed "No. 1 fan" of the singer, donated the $243,000 that he originally spent on the jacket to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia, according to Julien's Auctions.
In a video by Julien's Auctions, the house that auctioned off several of the four-time Grammy Award winning singer's items, Newton-John has her eyes closed as the faceless buyer approaches her with a hot pink-wrapped present.
"Oh, hello," she said cheerfully upon opening her eyes. Newton-John shook his hand and sheepishly admitted that, while she recognized his face, she could not recall his name or how they met.
The buyer presented the gift and told her, "The odds of beating a recurring cancer using the newest emerging therapies is 1,000-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon, and returning it to you."
Newton-John's eyes go wide in shock as she is immediately moved to tears. "Are you serious?" she exclaims before giving him a long hug.
"[This jacket] should not sit in a billionaire's closet for country club bragging rights," the anonymous billionaire declared, as he struggled to maintain his composure. "Godspeed for a quick recovery."
Newton-John, who is battling breast cancer, was ecstatic to be reunited with her leather jacket and was all smiles as she clutched it against her and shimmied excitedly.