Nicki Minaj makes Stephen Colbert blush with steamy freestyle

Stephen Colbert asked Nicki Minaj if she could mention him in a song on Monday and the hip-hop star responded with a surprise freestyle verse that made the comedian blush.

“I might [bleep] Stephen after the show. He goin’ come back to work with a magical glow,” Minaj rapped in an impromptu freestyle. “But when you [bleep] please don’t stare. Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, FILE

"The Late Show" crowd erupted with applause, while Colbert, visibly flustered, stood silent with a smirk.

Minaj went on to ask Colbert if he was married, but the comedian appeared lost for words.

“Why ... yes. Yes I am married. ... Shout out to you, darling. It’s all showbiz,” he replied, after stammering a bit. “Now you, uhh, uhh ... I don’t know where to go from here actually. I just don’t know what to do. I just don’t want to pass this moment. I just want to linger here for so long.”

Colbert eventually recovered and continued the interview with a few questions about her new song “Barbie Dreams,” where she jokingly dissed several popular hip-hop artists, including Drake, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Minaj admitted that two of the men mentioned had “approached” her about it, but she wouldn’t say who.

“I’m not gonna snitch on them. I’m not telling you,” she said. “Only one person so far got a little irritated, but then I explained to him how much I love him and he understands now.

“And the other person he was just laughing. ... He was texting me and it was kind of like a mix of like cursing me out and laughing at it,” she added. “I just kept [responding] with crying face emoji, so that it could like make things not as bad.”