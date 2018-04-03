Actress Jenna Fischer showed up to her interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday wearing nothing but a white bath towel and blue jeans.

“I waited a little too long to get dressed and then my zipper broke and I panicked,” Fischer said, with the burgundy dress she intended to were lying on the couch beside her.

“I am a Missouri girl and the show must go on,” she said. “I've never been more comfortable.

“I’m mentally freaking out [because] I’m on a talk show in a towel, but I’m physically very comfortable,” she added.

“The Office” star also shared an image of her late-night look on Twitter, confusing some fans and humoring others.

“Girl I love you so much, but are you wearing a towel? And if you are, please explain why? You make it look good,” one Twitter user said.

“Pushing the boundaries -- turns up in a towel. I hope there's a full explanation during the interview,” another follower said.

Fischer appeared on the show to discuss her new sitcom “Splitting Up Together,” a show about a divorced couple who decides to stay in the family home with their children.

“It’s a thing now. It’s called bird nesting and it’s something that divorced couples are doing,” she said. “Rather than having the kids pack a bag each week and go to different parent homes, the parents alternate in the family home.”

“Splitting Up Together” airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.