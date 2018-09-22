Rihanna: Grammy-winning artist, entrepreneur and now Barbados' newest ambassador

Sep 22, 2018, 12:42 PM ET
PHOTO: Rihanna attends Fenty Beautys one-year anniversary at Sephora inside JCPenney, Sept. 14, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York.PlayKevin Mazur/Getty Images
WATCH Rihanna opens up about turning 30, finding love

Is there anything Rihanna can’t do?

The Grammy award-winning artist and founder of popular cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary by the Barbadian government, the Barbados Government Information Office announced in a blog post.

PHOTO: Rihanna attends Fenty Beautys one-year anniversary at Sephora inside JCPenney, Sept. 14, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Rihanna attends Fenty Beauty's one-year anniversary at Sephora inside JCPenney, Sept. 14, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York.

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in areas of health and education,” Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said in the announcement. “She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.”

(MORE: How Rihanna is fighting for access to education)

In her new role, Rihanna, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, will be expanding on the previous role she had as cultural ambassador in 2008. Her “multidimensional achievements and global influence” will lend to her new responsibilities, which include promoting education, tourism and investment, the announcement said.

PHOTO: Rihanna poses with volunteers at the Man Aware event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on Dec. 1, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Rihanna poses with volunteers at the 'Man Aware' event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on Dec. 1, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

“She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.,” Mottley said in the Thursday announcement.

PHOTO: Rihanna attends the Man Aware event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on Dec. 1, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Rihanna attends the 'Man Aware' event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on Dec. 1, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

(MORE: How Rihanna sparked conversation around thin eyebrows)

Mottley also said that the government was honored to be able to confer the title to Rihanna, who has raised the island’s profile across the world.

Rihanna has spoken extensively about her island heritage in interviews and many of her songs refer back to her roots. On Instagram, she posts photos whenever she attends the Crop Over Festival, Barbados’ annual carnival celebration.

PHOTO: Rihanna arrives for the world premiere of Oceans 8 on June 5, 2018 in New York.Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Rihanna arrives for the world premiere of Ocean's 8 on June 5, 2018 in New York.

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country,” Rihanna said in the announcement. “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”

Comments