Is there anything Rihanna can’t do?

The Grammy award-winning artist and founder of popular cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary by the Barbadian government, the Barbados Government Information Office announced in a blog post.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in areas of health and education,” Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said in the announcement. “She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.”

In her new role, Rihanna, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, will be expanding on the previous role she had as cultural ambassador in 2008. Her “multidimensional achievements and global influence” will lend to her new responsibilities, which include promoting education, tourism and investment, the announcement said.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.,” Mottley said in the Thursday announcement.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Mottley also said that the government was honored to be able to confer the title to Rihanna, who has raised the island’s profile across the world.

Rihanna has spoken extensively about her island heritage in interviews and many of her songs refer back to her roots. On Instagram, she posts photos whenever she attends the Crop Over Festival, Barbados’ annual carnival celebration.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country,” Rihanna said in the announcement. “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”