Romeo Santos makes history as 1st Latin artist to headline MetLife Stadium concert

Latin artist Romeo Santos made history over the weekend with his Bachata beats at MetLife Stadium.

Santos, the self-proclaimed "King of Bachata," a genre of music born in the Dominican Republic, broke the all-time concert gross record in a night at the New Jersey stadium on Saturday, according to entertainment company Live Nation.

He also became the first Latin artist to headline a show at MetLife and the first and only Latin artist to sell out the venue.

Omar Vega/Getty Images

His concert featured a multitude of surprise guests, including Bronx-born rapper Cardi B and famed bachateros Raulin Rodriguez, El Chaval and Elvis Martinez, to name a few.

Santos called the surprise performances "momentos epicos," or epic moments, in an Instagram post.

He also thanked Cardi B for being part of the night.

"Luv (sic) your energy," he wrote.

Cardi B praised Santos, who was also born in the Bronx.

"85,000 people last night at the MetLife stadium. A Dominican from The Bronx made that happened!" she wrote on Instagram. "So inspiring and motivating to me. I had the best time EVER!!!!"

Santos surpassed rock group U2 as the highest grossing concert event for a single night at the venue, according to Live Nation.

His other accolades include becoming the only Latin male artist to be featured in Billboard’s list of the highest paid musicians of 2018. Jennifer Lopez was the only other Latin artist on the list.

"Romeo Santos has solidified himself as one of the greatest Latin artists of the generation with his historic MetLife show," Hans Schafer, head of Live Nation Latin, said in a statement.