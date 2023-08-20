Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning actor, dead at 66

The beloved actor won an Emmy for "This Is Us" in 2018 and 2020.

Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has died at 66.

A representative for Jones confirmed the actor’s death to ABC News on Saturday, "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

The statement continued, “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.”

Jones was best known for his role on “This Is Us” as William Hill, the biological father of Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown.

In response to the news of his death, Brown posted a tribute, remembering the actor fondly, “Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. [Jones] has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

Jones won an Emmy for Outsating Guest Actor for his role in “This Is Us” in 2018 and another in 2020. That same year, his daughter earned her first Emmy, making the pair the first-ever father-daughter winners in the same year.

“This Is Us” co-star Mandy Moore also posted a tribute to the late actor on Saturday, “Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of ‘This Is Us’ was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever.”

Along with “This Is Us,” Jones was known for “Mr. Robot,” The Get Down,” “Luke Cage,” “Looking For Alaska” and “Truth Be Told.”

The star revealed to The New York Times in 2021 that he privately battled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and received a double lung transplant at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in 2020, where he was a patient for almost two months.

Jones shared he had to learn to breathe, eat and walk again after the surgery.

After recovering, Jones made a Tony-nominated return to Broadway in 2022 with the play Clyde’s.

ABC News' Emme Marchese contributed to this report.